StoneX Group Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 495,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,066,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

