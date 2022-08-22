Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $32.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

