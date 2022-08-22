SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get SunPower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in SunPower by 57.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.