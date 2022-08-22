SYNC Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $370.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $370.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00212659 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008554 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00465085 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,545,276 coins and its circulating supply is 117,891,558 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

