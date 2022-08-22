Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 30,126 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,126 shares during the period. KBR accounts for about 1.6% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.65% of KBR worth $49,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 97.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Transactions at KBR

KBR Trading Down 1.8 %

In other KBR news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.04. 74,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.23. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

