Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,074 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 2.8% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $91,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $830.20. 1,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $715.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

