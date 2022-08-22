Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 2.01% of Columbus McKinnon worth $24,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after buying an additional 500,868 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,462 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 122,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,530. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.