Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.69% of EMCOR Group worth $40,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,650,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,495,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,449,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 676,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.0 %

EME stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,836. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.39.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EME. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.