Systematic Financial Management LP Has $23.10 Million Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,139 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $23,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 326,697 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth about $23,874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 124,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 318,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. 5,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.76.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

