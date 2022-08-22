Systematic Financial Management LP Has $31.99 Million Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Cohu makes up about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $31,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cohu by 38.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,879,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Cohu by 31.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.26. 4,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,187. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $490,460. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.