Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.79% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,328,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 165,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,725. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

