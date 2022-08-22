Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.15% of First Merchants worth $25,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 94,298 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 193,051 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 825,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRME. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,071. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

