Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 16,404 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.62% of AngioDynamics worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.94. 2,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.97 million, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

