Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 44 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.26% of Everest Re Group worth $30,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 85.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,994. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $248.63 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

