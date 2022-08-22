Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,885 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 6.30% of MasterCraft Boat worth $28,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $66,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.38. 517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

