Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 16,365 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals comprises approximately 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.68% of Commercial Metals worth $34,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 251.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,006. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

