Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 69,249 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 863,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 69,249 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $27,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after buying an additional 159,154 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after buying an additional 398,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after buying an additional 98,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 474,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 79,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $984.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.