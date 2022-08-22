T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.83. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

