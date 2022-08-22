TABANK Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $675,908.67 (TAB)

TABANK (TAB) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, TABANK has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. TABANK has a total market capitalization of $675,908.67 and $15,470.00 worth of TABANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TABANK coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,391.54 or 0.99882644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00049038 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027155 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TABANK Profile

TABANK (TAB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TABANK’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TABANK

According to CryptoCompare, “MollyCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency dedicated to the MDMA drug community. TAB uses Scrypt as an hashing algorithm and has a 60 second blocktime. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABANK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TABANK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TABANK using one of the exchanges listed above.

