Tamarack Advisers LP Invests $1.15 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

HOLX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,740. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

