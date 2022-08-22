Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 600,000 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Tamarack Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. ViewRay accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of ViewRay worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ViewRay Stock Down 1.1 %

About ViewRay

VRAY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,438. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.