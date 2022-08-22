Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 135.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 233,888 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 318,151 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 577,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tapestry by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.