Target Hospitality Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,416 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical volume of 1,946 call options.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 57,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,188. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

