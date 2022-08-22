Target Hospitality Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,416 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical volume of 1,946 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Target Hospitality Stock Up 1.2 %
Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 57,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,188. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.