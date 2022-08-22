TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 144.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.68. 207,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,615,709. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at PayPal

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

