TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.69. 82,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956,845. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

