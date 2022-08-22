TCTC Holdings LLC Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 974.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWM traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,955,963. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

