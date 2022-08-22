TCTC Holdings LLC Has $18.74 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.65% of Trinity Industries worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. 2,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

