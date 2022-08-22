TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

BA stock traded down $3.76 on Monday, reaching $159.16. 65,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,774. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

