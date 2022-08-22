TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 237,500 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.29% of Li-Cycle worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

LICY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,634. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

