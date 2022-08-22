TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,467 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in eBay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.79. 87,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

