Terracoin Hits Market Cap of $425,683.76 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Terracoin has a total market cap of $425,683.76 and $178.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00581068 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00258214 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020490 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
Terracoin Coin Profile
TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.
Terracoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.