Terracoin Hits Market Cap of $425,683.76 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Terracoin has a total market cap of $425,683.76 and $178.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00581068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00258214 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020490 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

