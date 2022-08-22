Terran Coin (TRR) Price Tops $3.41 on Top Exchanges

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $80.69 million and $8.17 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00015971 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Terran Coin Coin Profile
Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 coins. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin.
Buying and Selling Terran Coin
