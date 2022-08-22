Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.26 on Monday, reaching $173.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

