TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 261,416 shares.The stock last traded at $100.19 and had previously closed at $102.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in TFI International by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $4,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.