TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 261,416 shares.The stock last traded at $100.19 and had previously closed at $102.03.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.
The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in TFI International by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $4,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
