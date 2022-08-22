TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.44.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,416. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72.

TFI International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TFI International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 1,700.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TFI International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.