Thames Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,898 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Thames Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.54.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

