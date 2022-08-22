Thames Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,121. The stock has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.