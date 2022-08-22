Thames Capital Management LLC Invests $11.82 Million in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 304,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,000. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares accounts for 2.5% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 7.3 %

SOXL stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.77. 591,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,265,730. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.