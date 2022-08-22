The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Raised by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. 42,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

