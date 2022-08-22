The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $47,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $273.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.33.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

