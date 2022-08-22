The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,766,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,124 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 3.7% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,842,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,906,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.33.

Shares of EL stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.89 and a 200 day moving average of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.