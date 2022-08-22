The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GCV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. 21,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,580. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $42,905.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.