The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue $0.11 — Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

GDV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. 124,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,566. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

