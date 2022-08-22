The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €92.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.90 ($94.80) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEG. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at €80.86 ($82.51) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($100.51). The business has a 50 day moving average of €83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.54.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

