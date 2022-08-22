The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $9.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 49.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $790.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 82.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

