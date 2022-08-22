The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Director Sells $129,270.90 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 2.9 %

THG traded down $3.91 on Monday, reaching $132.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.