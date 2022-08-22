The Marcus Co. (MCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 15th

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Marcus has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Marcus Trading Down 1.7 %

Marcus stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marcus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Marcus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Read More

