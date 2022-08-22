The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.87 on Monday. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $908.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

