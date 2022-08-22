Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,577 shares of company stock valued at $49,778,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $581.52. 3,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,996. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.40. The firm has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

