TheStreet Downgrades EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMKR. Northland Securities downgraded shares of EMCORE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
EMKR stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $97.25 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
