TheStreet Downgrades EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMKR. Northland Securities downgraded shares of EMCORE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Price Performance

EMKR stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $97.25 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 16.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.